Homemade Strawberry and Orange Drink to Lose Weight and Boost Metabolism – Metro World News Brasil

The benefits of a healthy diet are numerous. In addition to fat burning, the results can reflect on skin well-being, energy, mood and a better lifestyle. In this article, we present a drink that can complement your goals.

It’s the strawberry, orange, and parsley drink, which may become one of your favorites once you’ve come across the results. It will provide the vitamin C your body needs, improving circulation and allowing you to flaunt beautiful, hydrated skin.

Strawberries also have the fiber you need to help cleanse your body and prevent fluid retention, helping you lose weight. Taken from the Nueva Mujer portal, check out this homemade drink to lose weight.

Strawberry and orange drink

Ingredients

1 cup of strawberries

The juice of 1 orange

1 bunch of parsley

honey to taste

water, as needed

Preparation mode

The first thing you should do is wash the ingredients very well.

Take the juice from the orange and put it in the blender. Strawberries must be disinfected, as well as parsley.

Then pour it all in and mix until you get the juice and it’s ready for you to consume.

You should drink this powerful drink that will allow you to lose weight and help you look much younger every morning for at least a month and you will see results very quickly.

Alert

The drink in question does not lose weight by itself, however it helps in the slimming process.

The content of this article is for informational purposes only. It is not about encouraging or guiding consumption habits, providing diagnoses, treatments or replacing regular visits to the doctor. If in doubt, consult a healthcare professional immediately.

