Horizon: Forbidden West gets 40Hz mode and VRR

A new update has arrived with exciting new features for Horizon: Forbidden West.

Update 1.17, now available for download, brings new features specific to the PS5 version, namely support for Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on compatible displays.

Also new is the addition of the third performance mode, called Balanced Graphics Mode. This mode runs at 40 Hz and again, you need a compatible display to take advantage of it.

Balanced Graphics Mode was one of the most frequent requests from fans. Initially, the game only had two performance modes, one at 4K and 30 FPS, and another at dynamic resolution and 60 FPS.

There were fans who were not satisfied with either one. On the one hand, the 4K mode had a big limitation on the framerate, on the other hand, the 60 FPS mode had a considerable compromise on the graphics quality. Now you can have the best of “both worlds”.

In addition to what has already been mentioned, the update fixes minor issues that still persisted since launch. Check out all the details of the update on Reddit.

Do you plan on returning to Horizon: Forbidden West to experience what’s new in the update?

