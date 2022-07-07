How did Minions: Origin of Gru surpass Lightyear in 3 days?

Toy Story and Despicable Me are two respected franchises in the world of animation. In 2022, the two sagas compete for the world box office with two spin-off films: Lightyear and Minions: The Origin of Gru. However, the studios did not expect the large discrepancy in revenue. In just three days, the plot of the yellow characters surpassed the production of the astronaut.

After three weeks in theaters, Lightyear raised US$ 190 million worldwide. Its rival Minions 2 took in $216 million at the box office in just one weekend. But what is the reason for the difference?

The person responsible for the failure of the Toy Story spin-off movie may be Disney+. Pixar’s last three releases, Soul (2020), Luca (2021) and Red: Growing Up Is a Beast (2022), debuted directly on streaming. In an interview with Variety, Box Office Pro chief analyst Shawn Robbins explained the trend.

“Disney has ‘trained’ many parents to expect Pixar movies to be available at home. I wonder how much Lightyear paid for it,” speculated the entertainment analyst.

In addition to the latest animations arriving directly in the Disney+ catalog, streaming subscribers also trained patience during the pandemic. After Black Widow (2021), the service began to make the company’s latest releases available just 45 days after their theatrical release. If you’re not in a hurry or afraid of spoilers, the wait might be worth it.

Another reason for the difference in the box office is within the history of each film. While Minions 2 serves to explore Gru’s past, Lightyear is totally disconnected from Toy Story. An animation uses the yellow characters as supporting characters to tell the story of the fan-favorite villain, while the astronaut plot offers only the inspiration for the creation of the doll.

In fact, the success of The Origin of Gru was so great that the film broke an impressive record. According to Variety’s projections, Minions 2 surpassed Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011) as the best debut of the 4th of July North American holiday. After the first four days of premiere, the continuation of the animation totaled US$ 125.1 million (R$ 677.8 million).