How do I know in which batch I will receive the 2022 refund? Consult online

Yadunandan Singh 3 hours ago Business Comments Off on How do I know in which batch I will receive the 2022 refund? Consult online 4 Views

The IRS paid the second batch of income tax refund last Thursday, 30th. On the occasion, 4.25 million taxpayers were benefited at a cost of R$ 6.3 billion. O payment is made in five batchestherefore, those who have not yet been included in the first two have a chance to receive.

How do I know in which batch I will receive the 2022 refund? Consult online
How do I know in which batch I will receive the 2022 refund? Consult online (Image: Assembly/FDR)

In the most recent payment of the IR refund, on the 30th, beneficiary taxpayers of legal priority. That is, seniors and people with disabilities. And yet, those who sent the Income Tax return until March 19 this year.

For this public, the amount paid was adjusted by 1% compared to what was announced on the day the declaration was sent. The amount is based on the Selic rate, and will also be applied to the next three lots.

The payment that began in May should be completed in September. In addition to those who sent the document this year, the residual lot contributors. That is, from previous year’s declarations, but which were recently corrected.

Consult payment of the 2022 IR refund

As soon as you send the income tax declaration the system indicates whether the citizen is entitled to a refund and how much he should receive. However, it does not give an exact forecast of when the money should fall into the taxpayer’s account.

Therefore, anyone who wants to consult the IRS system and so find out when the money should fall. Check out how to do it step by step:

  • Access the website of the Federal Revenue and the option “Imposto de Renda”;
  • Then select “Refunds inquiry”;
  • Fill in the information, such as: CPF and date of birth of the citizen;
  • Ready, the system will inform the payment forecast.

if within one year the money is not redeemed by the taxpayer, the latter must request the redemption through Banco do Brasil. The option is to access the BB refund portal or go to a branch.

payment schedule

This is the second batch of payments, there are still three more batches to be passed on:

  • July 29;
  • August, 31;
  • September 30th.
Lila Cunha

Lila Cunha has a degree in journalism from the University of Mogi das Cruzes (UMC). She serves as a special reporter for the FDR portal. She is responsible for selecting the information covered and ensuring the quality standard of the news broadcast. In addition, she has been working with hard news since 2019, covering the economic universe on a national scale.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Shopee up to 80% off on Birthday Sale

THE shopee, one of the largest e-commerce companies in the world, has super discounts that …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved