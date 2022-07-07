How do I know in which batch I will receive the 2022 refund? Consult online

The IRS paid the second batch of income tax refund last Thursday, 30th. On the occasion, 4.25 million taxpayers were benefited at a cost of R$ 6.3 billion. O payment is made in five batchestherefore, those who have not yet been included in the first two have a chance to receive.

In the most recent payment of the IR refund, on the 30th, beneficiary taxpayers of legal priority. That is, seniors and people with disabilities. And yet, those who sent the Income Tax return until March 19 this year.

For this public, the amount paid was adjusted by 1% compared to what was announced on the day the declaration was sent. The amount is based on the Selic rate, and will also be applied to the next three lots.

The payment that began in May should be completed in September. In addition to those who sent the document this year, the residual lot contributors. That is, from previous year’s declarations, but which were recently corrected.

Consult payment of the 2022 IR refund

As soon as you send the income tax declaration the system indicates whether the citizen is entitled to a refund and how much he should receive. However, it does not give an exact forecast of when the money should fall into the taxpayer’s account.

Therefore, anyone who wants to consult the IRS system and so find out when the money should fall. Check out how to do it step by step:

Access the website of the Federal Revenue and the option “Imposto de Renda”;

Then select “Refunds inquiry”;

Fill in the information, such as: CPF and date of birth of the citizen;

Ready, the system will inform the payment forecast.

if within one year the money is not redeemed by the taxpayer, the latter must request the redemption through Banco do Brasil. The option is to access the BB refund portal or go to a branch.

payment schedule

This is the second batch of payments, there are still three more batches to be passed on:

July 29;

August, 31;

September 30th.