How to enable LED flash for notification on mobile

There is a setting on mobile phones that allows you to activate the notification LED on mobile devices, available for both Android and iPhone devices. The accessibility function is ideal for people with hearing loss, but it can also serve as another way of alerting other users.

This function is available on current models as in many countries it is mandatory for electronic products to have user accessibility functions. Check below how to activate the function to receive a light notification on your device when something new happens in the installed applications.

How to Enable Notification Flash on Android

Activating flash, as a form of notification, can take different paths on Android, depending on the phone manufacturer. It is usually found in the accessibility settings, in others within “Additional settings”, however, the path is always the same, check it out.

Access the mobile settings; Find “Accessibility” or go to “Additional Settings and then “Accessibility”; Tap “Advanced Settings”; In the “Notifications” section, tap “Flash notification”; Select the desired option and the apps you want to grant access to flash; After choosing, the process is automatically saved.

Activate in the settings the LED flash for notification on Android phones (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

How to Enable Notification Flash on iPhone

The LED on the iPhone is positioned next to the camera lens and only flashes when receiving notifications if the phone’s screen is locked. To activate the function, follow the steps below.

Tap “Settings”; Go to “Accessibility” and in the “Hearing” section, go to “Audio/Visual”; Swipe until you find the “Visual” section and tap the icon to flash the LED for notification.

Activate the LED on iPhone to receive light notifications when messages or calls arrive (Screenshot: Rodrigo Folter)

In this way, the user can activate the LED flash to receive notifications when he receives calls or any application notification that uses the function has something new to show.