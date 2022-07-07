How to ride the wave of high interest rates and make the most of earnings

In the previous column, I made a brief comparison about investing in real estate and in LIG (Letra Imobiliária Garantida), exploring the main characteristics of each one from the perspective of the investor having a monthly recurring income

It is possible to find in the market several options in LIG, which makes it a very versatile alternative.

In the previous column, I made a brief comparison about investing in real estate and LIG (Letra Imobiliária Garantida), exploring the main characteristics of each one from the perspective of the investor having a monthly recurring income. I received many messages questioning this type of investment.

Also taking advantage of the result of the last Copom meeting, which defined a new increase of 0.50% in the Selic interest rate (now at 13.25% per year), I will explore more details of the LIG and explain why fixed income should compose the portfolio of all investors, from the most conservative to the bold.

Like savings accounts and LCI (Imobiliary Letter of Credit), LIG ​​(Guaranteed Real Estate Letter) is a fixed-income security used as a funding instrument for banks with the objective of promoting real estate financing lines. For the individual investor, the three instruments mentioned are exempt from income tax and basically differ in one aspect: the guarantee. While savings and LCI are guaranteed by the FGC – Fundo Garantidor de Crédito, in the amount of R$250 thousand per CPF, per financial institution; LIG has what we call a “double warranty”.

It consists of the guarantee of the issuing financial institution and the guarantee of the financing portfolio of the issuing bank, which, in turn, is guaranteed by the properties themselves resulting from the financing.

This guarantee is not restricted to a certain amount, as is the case with the FGC, and also relies on the security of the fact that the asset portfolio, the properties, are not part of the issuing bank’s equity.

The income tax exemption on income makes these investment modalities especially attractive since CDBs, government bonds and investment funds are subject to the regressive income tax schedule, whose lion’s bite can compromise from 22.5% to 15% income from the investment.

It is possible to find several options on the market in LIG, which makes it a very versatile alternative: different minimum investment values, index options such as CDI, Pre and IPCA and of course, different term options and the icing on the cake: payment only on or with monthly interest payments, making it an excellent alternative to passive income.

The point of attention goes to liquidity: while savings accounts have daily liquidity and LCI has a grace period of 90 days on the amount invested, LIG, when traded in the liquidity modality, has a grace period of 12 months.

To facilitate the analysis, I prepared a comparison between the LIG IPCA, an equivalent Treasury Direct bond, such as the IPCA Treasury, Savings and Selic Treasury, for reference. For LIG, Bradesco issued an issue in May with an IPCA rate + 5.79%, but with a term of 7 years. We will simulate a term of 4 years and two months, so that we can “match” the IPCA Treasury term available on the treasury website on 6/24, whose yield rate was IPCA + 5.51%. I used the IPCA and Selic forecasts available on the Treasury’s website, according to bond yields, to ensure uniformity of information.

For all the examples, I considered that the amount was invested until the maturity date, enforcing the maximum of “interest on interest”, and deducting only the income tax. The deduction of other costs was not considered. It is worth looking at each asset type considering current and projected interest rates up to the 50-month scenario:

SAVINGS

Amount applied: BRL 1,000

Gross amount: BRL 1,283.22

Yield in the period: 28.32%

IR rate: exempt

Net value: BRL 1,283.22

Term: 50 months

Monthly rate: 0.50%

Year rate: 6.17%

Savings is our old acquaintance. It has liquidity, which allows the investor to withdraw the amount invested at any time, but requires attention to the anniversary dates of the deposits. If you need to redeem the amount before the anniversary, the profitability of that contribution may be compromised.

It is worth mentioning that it has two remuneration rules according to the Selic level: up to 8.5% per year, the savings account earns 70% of the Selic rate and from this level, the remuneration is 0.5% per month + TR – Referential Rate, which was neglected in the example above.

TREASURY IPCA+

Amount applied: BRL 1,000

Gross amount: BRL 1,461.78

Yield in the period: 46.17%

IR rate: 15%

Net value: BRL 1,392.51

Term: 50 months

Rate in the month: 0.76%

Rate in the year: 9.54% (3.81% IPCA + 5.51%)

There are different IPCA Treasury options available for investment, with different terms and rates, and of course, all with a fixed remuneration + IPCA. It is worth noting that IPCA Treasury investors can opt for a bond that pays the coupon every six months, guaranteeing a semiannual income that will “drip” into the account, or they can opt for a bond that will pay all the remuneration only on maturity. .

SELIC TREASURE

Amount applied: BRL 1,000

Gross amount: BRL 1,396.37

Yield period: 39.63%

IR rate: 15%

Net value: BRL 1,336.91

Term: 50 months

Rate in the month: 0.67%

Rate in the year: 8.33%

The most conservative option of bonds is still highly sought after by investors, due to the low volatility and versatility in terms of liquidity, allowing redemptions at any time before maturity. Regarding income, the regressive income tax table is applied according to the application period.

ON

Amount applied: BRL 1,000

Gross amount: BRL 1,476.87

Yield period: 47.68%

IR rate: exempt

Net value: BRL 1,476.87

Term: 50 months

Rate in the month: 0.78%

Rate in the year: 9.81%

LIG is an option whose liquidity needs must be observed. However, at the other end, it offers options with monthly interest payments, guaranteeing passive income, or payment of all income only on maturity, considered in the example above.

And finally, a graphic with the four alternatives side by side, in order to have a more visual comparison of the alternatives.

Comparing the 4 types of assets, LIG’s yields are much higher than the other options, also with complete confidence. As previously mentioned, Fixed Income makes up an important part of each investor’s portfolio, but the option for each type of asset or a mix of them will be up to each investor individually depending on their needs and financial planning.

It is important to mention that the projections are merely illustrative according to the current scenario and projected for the period. There is no guarantee that the scenarios exposed will materialize in the same way, as they depend on market variations over time.

Thank you very much for the company and I hope I have contributed with new and relevant information to help you build or even maintain your investment portfolio! To the next!

