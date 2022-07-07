How were the Wednesdays and what are the dates of the games

Yesterday’s games of the Copa Libertadores 2022 defined almost all the clashes of the quarterfinals of the competition – the opponent of Athletico-PR in the next phase will be known today, in the duel between Estudiantes x Fortaleza, at 21:30, at the Jorge Luis Hirschi stadium, in La Plata, Argentina (the first leg ended in a 1-1 tie).

On the left side of the match, Hurricane passed Libertad and awaits Fortaleza or Estudiantes. Atlético-MG, in turn, overcame Emelec and faces Palmeiras in the quarterfinals – a re-edition of last season’s semifinal. Cerro Porteño offered no resistance to the team led by Abel Ferreira.

On the right side, Flamengo left Tolima on the way, giving a show in the return game with a 7-1 rout. Rubro-negro takes Corinthians in the quarterfinals, who managed a heroic classification against Boca Juniors in full La Bombonera.

The only duel without a Brazilian club in the quarterfinals will be between Vélez and Talleres – they eliminated River Plate and Colón, respectively, in the round of 16.

The two quarter-final matches will be played between August 2 and 11. The trip takes place on the 2nd, 3rd and 4th, and the return on the 9th, 10th and 11th.

No match has set times yet.