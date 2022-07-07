Humberto Martins recalls a frontal nude shoot in a magazine: ‘The fee was excellent’

Humberto Martins, 61, recalled the nude essay he did for a magazine in 2000, at the time he was starring in the soap opera “Uga Uga”. The actor posed naked twice for the extinct “Intimate”, one of them, showing frontal nude, without erection.

“It was an attempt by a guy, who set up this magazine, it wasn’t a ‘G magazine’ (extinct magazine aimed at the gay public). It was a fancy, fine thing… Of course I wouldn’t do it if it was a dirty thing and unreasonable. So much so that I was the one who put together the script for the photos. I wasn’t going to take my clothes off for free. As I always get naked on the sailboat when he travels…”, he says, who took off his clothes for the first time on a boat trip .

“Then there was the second edition, in which they wanted to make a photon, a frontal nude. At the request (of the public). Negotiation back and forth… It was in the ‘Brasil 500 anos’ style, and I did ‘Uga Uga’. , dressed as an Indian, wearing a loincloth… then we decided to do it like this. There was a proposal behind it. There has to be a proposal behind it, because it doesn’t exist for free…”, he justified.

Humberto says that he had no difficulty taking off his clothes and that he was walking around naked behind the scenes of the shoot, which took place in Parque Lage, in the South Zone of Rio. “The fee was excellent”, says the actor.

Viagra experience

During the chat, he also revealed the experience he had with Viagra, a drug used by men to treat erectile dysfunction. “I took it once and I felt sick. My head almost exploded.”

‘Jade Picon has talent’

About to return to TV in “Travessia”, the next 9 o’clock soap opera that will replace “Pantanal”, Humberto Martins spoke about the casting of Jade Picon, who will be his daughter in the plot.

“We’ve done individual work together. She’s good. She’s talented, she’s smart, she’s a nice girl… She can. It’s no wonder. No one would make a choice like that, you know? the person, for the company or for the project itself. Of course, they saw potential in her”, said the actor.

Humberto Martins posed naked in 2000 Photo: Arquivo/Revista Íntima