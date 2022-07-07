Hyundai presented the 2023 HB20S, but arrival will only be between September and October

Hyundai Motors Brasil took advantage of the occasion of the launch of the 2023 line of its HB20 compact hatch to also present the HB20S, a sedan variant of the model. As with its brother, the three-volume is renewed and fuller, with a more captivating style.

At the front, the same thing as the common HB20, and the version shown was the Platinum Plus, the most complete of all, bringing halogen headlights with projector and LED daytime running lights, fog lights, in addition to 16-inch wheels with an exclusive design in compared to the top versions of the hatch. Highlight for the rear, which has basically the same changes, with redesigned lanterns and LED signature in the version.

See too

⇒ New Hyundai Creta 2023 gains voice command for sunroof opening

⇒ Hyundai PcD Cars: see prices valid in the month of June 2022

Both HB20 and HB20S bring the concept of interconnected taillights, but in the sedan they are actually continued forming a single piece, while in the sedan only a red bar interconnects the taillight portions. Many people are commenting on the similarity with the Caoa Chery Arrizo 6 Pro.

Internally, everything is the same, also adopting the Supervision Cluster digital panel and differentiating itself from the hatch by having light gray seats and coverings, aiming at greater sophistication. By the way, the seats of the HB20S Platinum Plus are entirely in leather, while in the hatch they mix leather and fabric. One technology that the sedan will bring is the automatic opening of the trunk by approach.

Versions should follow the same as the hatch, as well as the mechanical options, but these details, prices, among others, we will only know at the time of the launch that will take place between September and October.

Photo gallery: Hyundai HB20S 2023

Carlos Augusto Nascimento, 22 years old, has been passionate about the automotive world and PwD since birth. Acting in the business to contribute more and more every day in the information and help in the realization of the dream of the new car!! I publish daily news from the automotive sector on the Mundo do Automóvel portal for PCD.

[Fotos: Mário Sérgio Oliveira – Autoplay]