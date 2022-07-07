‘I don’t know where your jurist learned law’: documentary exposes conversation between Macron and Putin before the war in Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

The documentary “A President, Europe and War” (in free translation), by Guy Lagache, aired on French public television on June 30 and showed a nine-minute telephone conversation between the two presidents that took place over four days. before Russia invaded Ukrainian territory.

The exposure angered the Russian government. This Wednesday (6), Chancellor Sergei Lavrov accused France of unilaterally breaking the secrecy of the negotiations.

“Diplomatic etiquette does not permit unilateral leaks of [tais] recordings,” said Lavrov, who is traveling to Vietnam.

A tense and surprising conversation

Recorded on February 20, the telephone conversation shows an attempt by Macron to avoid conflict in Ukraine, as Russia expands military exercises in the region bordering the neighboring country.

The dialogue starts in a friendly tone, but quickly changes its temperature and ends with the French president using a tough and nervous speech against Vladimir Putin, who maintains a calm and even cynical tone.

In the film, the conversation is shown from the room of Emmanuel Macron’s diplomatic advisers, who listen to the conversation on speakerphone in another room in the Élysée Palace, while taking notes and sending messages to the French head of state.

The French president starts the conversation straight to the point: “I would like you to give me your reading of the current situation first and perhaps quite directly, as we both are used to doing, tell me what your intentions are,” says Macron.

“What can I say? You can see for yourself what is happening,” answers Putin with a calm tone, referring to the Minsk accords, which would be the basis for negotiation to guarantee possible peace in eastern Ukraine. The Russian accuses the French president of trying to “revise the agreements” made after the annexation of Crimea and urges that the proposals made by Ukraine’s separatists be taken into account for the construction of peace.

Macron raises the tone and shows irritation: “I don’t know where your jurist learned law. I read the text and try to apply it. I don’t know what jurist could tell you that in a sovereign country laws are proposed by separatist groups and not by democratically elected authorities.” The phrase provokes laughter among French diplomatic advisers.

Putin responds that the government of Volodymyr Zelensky was not democratically elected and came to power through a violent coup d’état. The Russian again complains that pro-Russian separatists are not being heard.

“We don’t want to hear about the separatists’ proposals,” says the French president, adding that they are not provided for in the agreement. Trying to be conciliatory, Macron proposes a meeting between all parties. “I will demand this of Zelensky [o presidente ucraniano]”, he says.

The meeting never took place, and four days later, Russia invaded Ukraine, showing that the offensive was prepared despite numerous Kremlin denials.

We have nothing to be ashamed of

Despite showing discomfort with the film, the chancellor said that his country had no reason to hide the content of the conversation between the two leaders. “We always conduct negotiations in such a way that we never have to be ashamed. We always say what we think, we are ready to answer for our words and explain our position”, declared Lavrov.

The War in Ukraine has now completed more than four months, leaving thousands of dead and far from seeming to have a solution.