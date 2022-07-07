I would trade Sara and tell you why…

Out on Globoesporte.com: the English Norwich and West Bromwich sent proposals to São Paulo, aiming to hire midfielder Gabriel Sara. The bids can reach up to 10.6 million pounds, around R$68 million at the current price.

Also according to the portal, there is interest in the negotiation, both by São Paulo and by the player’s staff. Sara is in the final stages of recovery from ankle surgery and should return to the pitch in August.

Let’s go to the opinion. I would trade Gabriel Sara, although I consider the midfielder the best “Made in Cotia” in the current squad and I also think he could go to a more expressive club. Economically, we are talking about more than ten million pounds and a market that can yield more to Tricolor if Sara does what is expected of him. Standing out, the athlete can go to a larger market or even change country, yielding more profit to the club through FIFA’s solidarity mechanism.

Yes, in terms of sports, São Paulo would lose one of their (if not the) best players, but look at it; Sara has not played since April, without the famous showcase for a bigger club to bet on him and, in my view, her return to the pitch would not change the level of the current team in such a significant way this season.

In other words, despite considering the young man the best of Cotia’s current crop as a professional, I don’t think Sara’s presence is as decisive for the cast as Calleri’s, for example. Furthermore, by selling Made In Cotia, there is a certain comfort in paying off debts with the squad by the end of the year and a good chance of closing the football budget of the year in the dark. It is worth remembering that athletes like Calleri and Gabriel should be bought at the end of 2022 and the money coming from the sale of Sara would be very valuable for that.

However, I would sell Sara on the condition that I deliver it in the middle of the European window, that is, after the Brazilian season and the start of the World Cup in December; with the claim that the player would fully recover from the injury that ruled him out for four months. It could be replaced with time and even though it is not so decisive, it is undeniable that Sara will improve the current midfield and help São Paulo in the final stretch of competitions. That way we would be with the money and enjoying a little bit of the player still in 2022.

