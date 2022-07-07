Ibovespa advances, in line with the exterior; Dollar goes up again and goes to R$ 5.42

The Ibovespa closed up 0.43% this Wednesday (6), at 98,718 points. After opening in the green, the main index of the Brazilian Stock Exchange fell for most of the trading session, but managed to close positive, following the performance of New York.

In the United States, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced, respectively, 0.23%, 0.36% and 0.35%. You benchmarks Americans began to rise after the publication of the minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), at 3 pm.

“The most important event was the disclosure of the minutes of the Fomc. It came with a greater concern about inflation than about recession. The fear that we have seen in recent days, of the US seeing its economy retract in the short term, was not shown in the document. The Fed, on the contrary, stated that it sees economic activity as still very strong”, comments Luiz Adriano Martinez, portfolio manager at Kilima Asset.

The Fed’s concern about inflation, and the view that the economy is still buoyant, helped pull the treasuries yields up – the ten-year bond saw its rate rise 12.1 basis points to 2.93%.

“In terms of price action of stock exchange and interest in the intraday, we saw little impact as it was expected news. Only in relation to the interest that we perceive treasuries of 10 years getting a growth throughout the day, going from 2.75% in the morning to 2.93% now in the afternoon”, points out William Castro Alves, chief strategist at Avenue.

Interest rates advanced even as commodities retreated for another day. The price of a barrel of WTI was down 0.79% to $98.71 and Brent was down 2.02% to $100.69.

Commodities weigh on Ibovespa

“A negative highlight today for the oil sector, which accompanies the fear of recession, with the drop in the commodity abroad. It is what most secures the Brazilian index. Oil dropped by 3% and oil companies followed suit”, contextualizes Luiz Adriano Martinez.

Among the biggest falls on the Ibovespa were the ON shares of 3R Petroleum (RRRP3), down 5.60%. Petrobras ON and PN (PETR3;PETR4) fell, respectively, by 1.51% and 1.28%.

In addition, airlines were also negative highlights – the preferred airlines of Azul (AZUL4) and Gol (GOLL4) fell by 5.67% and 4.81%.

In part, these companies are affected by the new rise in the dollar, which limits the purchasing power of Brazilians – the American currency advanced 0.60% against the real, to R$5.421 in purchases and R$5.422 in sales. The DXY rose 0.50% to 107.06 points, the highest since July 2002.

In Brazil, among the highest increases, were the shares of companies linked to the retail sector. The ON shares of Via (VIIA3) and Americanas (AMER3) rose 13.24% and 11.77%, respectively.

“These are papers that have suffered a lot in recent times and have been recovering, especially with the vision of returning the production chain, which can increase the supply of products and reduce prices”, contextualizes Fabrizio Velloni, chief economist at Frente Corretora.

Cogna (COGN3, Locaweb (LWSA3) and Yduqs (YDUQ3) were also the highlights, rising subsequently by 9.18%, 7.86% and 9.44%.

Retail and growth companies advanced even with a rise in the yield curve, which was pressured by the performance of treasuries and by the advance of the dollar.

DIs for 2023 saw their rates advance four basis points to 13.77%, and those for 2025 saw theirs gain points to 12.91%. On the long end, the DIs for 2027 and 2029 had their yields growing ten and nine points, at 12.86% and 12.99%, in the same order.

“It seems to us that the consumer, technology and construction sectors saw rises due to a mix made up of the positioning of investors in the sector, expecting a closing of the curve in the future, and also due to the lack of positions shorts dissolving, repurchasing assets”, concludes Bruno Madruga, partner and Head of Variable Income at Monte Bravo Investimentos.

Looking for a good buying opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today.

Related