Ibovespa future follows stock exchanges abroad and operates higher; dollar and interest fall

The Ibovespa operates higher in the first trades this Thursday (7), following the pre-market in New York and the performance of the stock exchanges in Europe and Asia. Investors are still assimilating the latest information from the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting, released yesterday afternoon. The market expects the Fed to raise rates by 75 basis points at its next meeting, but a majority now believe the monetary tightening should end with lower-than-expected rates.

Here in Brazil, attention turns again to Brasília, where the PEC dos Auxílios should be voted on in the second round of the Chamber. The package of benefits includes an increase in Auxílio Brasil, Vale Gás, a voucher for truck drivers and taxi drivers. The calculated tax impact is R$41 billion.

At 9:28 am (Brasília time), the Ibovespa futures for August was up 1.12%, at 101,110 points.

The commercial dollar fell 0.24%, to R$5.408 on purchase and R$5.409 on sale. The dollar futures for August was down 0.33%, at R$5.445.

Future interest rates are down: DIF23, -0.02 pp, at 13.74%; DIF25, – 0.03 pp at 12.88%; DIF27, – 0.02 pp, at 12.84%; and DIF29, – 0.01 pp, at 12.99%.

New York futures trade moderately higher, awaiting the payroll, the official labor market data, which will be released tomorrow. The report by the ADP research institute, which was scheduled for this morning, had its release cancelled. The ADP said it will review its methodology and should release new surveys only at the end of August.

The Dow Jones futures were up 0.45%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were up 0.39% and 0.47%, respectively.

European stocks advance. In Germany, industrial production grew 0.2% in May, lower than expected by the market, which had forecast a monthly increase of 0.4%. At 8:30 am (Brasília time), the European Central Bank will release the minutes of its last monetary policy meeting, in which interest rates were kept at zero. However, the monetary authority points to adjustments as of the next meeting and the minutes of the last meeting should provide a more detailed view of ECB members on inflation in the economic bloc.

In the United Kingdom, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave in to pressure from parliamentarians and eventually resigned. Both the British Stock Exchange and the pound sterling trade higher this morning.

At dawn, it was the turn of Asian investors to pass on the minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting.

The Kospi index, in South Korea, closed up almost 2% – highlighting the shares of Samsung, with gains of 3.19%, with the company preview pointed to robust results for the second quarter.

On the other hand, concerns about the pandemic continue. Shanghai has recorded the highest number of Covid infections since late May, stoking concern that the Covid Zero policy could result in new lockdowns. The city of Beijing said it will require proof of vaccination for entry to sports centers, entertainment venues and other locations from next week.

Technical analysis by Pamela Semezatto, investment analyst and day trader specialist at Clear Corretora

Ibovespa

“It remains in a consolidation region, with no signs of strength in buying and no continuity in the fall. He violated the hammer maxim left on the 5th of July, but without much displacement in the body. Still working below the 100k support, but not moving forward. We look forward to a better short-term trend definition.”

Dollar

“Strong in the uptrend, tested the resistance of R$5,500 and the arithmetic average of 200 of the daily chart. It left a candle with a lot of upper wick, suggesting that it is losing some strength in the buy, but still no signs of correction from this latest high.”

