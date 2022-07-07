ICMS cut reduces average price of a liter of gasoline by R$ 1.55, says government

posted on 07/07/2022 06:00



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

Gas stations across the country have seen falling fuel prices since the beginning of this week. The reduction was expected by the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) and was due to the law enacted by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), which sets the maximum rate on the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) on essential goods, which includes fuel, between 17% and 18%.

Even with the resistance of the governors, who point out the loss of revenue caused by the measure, until yesterday, 26 states had already announced compliance with the law. Only Acre remains, whose governor, Gladson Cameli (PP), says he is waiting for the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to pacify the matter. Price reductions have already been noticed in almost every state.

In the Federal District, yesterday, regular gasoline could be found at R$ 5.84, if the driver made the payment through the company’s application. The amount was registered at the Brasal Combustíveis Shell gas station, located in the Industry and Supply Sector (SIA). Without the discount, gasoline rose to R$5.99.

The drop in prices at the location attracted drivers looking to save and ended up causing queues at the pumps. A heritage agent for the National Supply Company (Conab), José Messias da Silva, 66, does not usually fill up at the gas station, but was attracted by the low price. “I live in Ceilândia and I always fill up there. But I saw the price here today and thought ‘No, I’ll fill up here soon'”, he said. He travels 66km every day and usually fills the tank three times a month.

For the gas station attendant at 109 Norte João Paulo Lima, 27, the increase in the flow of customers was visible. “When prices went down, there was a big movement. From Thursday to Tuesday, the movement was very big. Now, it is already normalizing (the flow)”, he said. One of the drivers present at the gas station, Ana Beatriz Menezes e Silva, 24, celebrated the values ​​found. “It’s still expensive, but at least it’s relieved,” she said. On site, gasoline cost R$6.25 and regular ethanol, R$5.49.





I estimated

The MME released yesterday an estimate of the reduction in the prices of gasoline, hydrous ethanol, diesel, and cooking gas in each unit of the Federation. On average, the ministry estimates a drop of R$ 1.55 in the liter of gasoline, and R$ 0.31 in the ethanol in relation to the prices practiced in the week of June 19 to 26. The amounts, however, vary for each state. The estimated drop ranges from 18.2% in Mato Grosso to 24.9% in Rio de Janeiro.

According to the president of the Union of Retail Trade of Fuels and Lubricants of the Federal District (Sindicombustíveis-DF), Paulo Tavares, in DF the reduction in DF prices has already reached a level similar to the estimate of the ministry.

“Distributors passed it on gradually. Every day, they spent a piece of the reduction. It’s a very big difference for those who have a profit of R$ 0.50 per litre”, Tavares told the Correio.

He points out, however, that in the Federal District, the reduction in the price of ethanol may take longer to reach the pumps due to the low volume of fuel consumed in the region. Another warning that Tavares makes is that resellers are not obliged to pass on the price reduction. In some states such as Piauí, Minas Gerais and Bahia, Procon is working to inspect possible abuses.

“The reseller, in theory, is not obliged to pass this on to the customer, but he passed it on. Procon was going to announce this, campaigning, but they know that Procon cannot force or fight, which is happening in several states. (price) is set”, says the president. According to him, the drop in price is also advantageous for resellers, who have seen an increase in sales volume since last week.

Sindicobustíveis-DF is always in favor of tax reductions, but points out that, in the case of federal taxes, they will take effect again on January 1, 2023. The union president also points out that states will have serious problems with collection. “But then it’s up to the states up front to decide,” he said.