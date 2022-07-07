If you’ve already had covid-19, be careful: each reinfection increases the risk of serious complications

Study warns that the idea that the “immune system is trained to recognize the virus and will be better equipped to fight it” is false, praising that the “risk increases regardless of age, sex, medication regularly taken and the patient’s history of illness. “

Having covid-19 repeatedly appears to increase the likelihood of contracting new and more serious health problems after infection. The alert is from the first study on the risks of reinfection, which also points out that, sometimes, this symptomatology can be lasting.

The study, advanced by CNN, analyzed the records of more than 5.6 million people treated in the health service for American veterans and concluded that, when comparing the data referring to people who only contracted covid-19 once, with those who were infected two or more times, the latter had twice the risk of dying and three times the risk of being hospitalized during the time of infection and in the six months following the last infection.

The reinfected were also more likely to suffer from cardiovascular and lung disease, fatigue, digestive and urinary disorders, diabetes and neurological problems.

The investigation was led by epidemiologist Ziyad Al-Aly, from the University of Washington, based in Saint Louis, who chose to share the first conclusions already, before the study was reviewed by the scientific community, given the high number of cases of reinfection with have encountered among their patients.

“So, we asked a simple question: if you have had covid-19 before and are now infected for the second time, are you at increased risk? And the simple answer is that it has.”explains the person responsible for the study.

Risk of new health problems is higher during the period of reinfection

The doctor and research team compared the medical records of more than 250,000 people who tested positive for covid-19 just once, with the records of 38,000 patients who had already contracted the disease two or more times. As a control group, the diagnoses of more than 5.3 million citizens who had never been a host of the SARS-CoV-2 virus were analyzed.

Among those infected, about 2,200 had already had covid-19 three times and 246 had contracted the virus four times. Common complaints of these patients are chest pain, abnormal heart rhythm, heart attacks, inflammation of the heart muscle or the sac that surrounds the heart, heart failure and blood clots. At the respiratory level, symptoms centered on shortness of breath, low oxygen pressure, lung disease and accumulation of fluid around the lungs, said Ziyad Al-Aly.

The study also shows that the risk of new health problems is greater during the period of reinfection of covid-19, but also persists for at least the six months following recovery.

Although the vaccine causes a weakening of symptoms, the increased risk is a constant, regardless of whether the patient has been vaccinated or not, which means that the risk always increases compared to the previous infection.

“There’s this idea that if we’ve had covid before, the immune system is trained to recognize the virus and will be better equipped to fight it, and that if we get it again, maybe it won’t affect us as much, but that’s not true at all.”explains the person responsible for the investigation.

Risk is higher with each new infection

Al-Aly points out that this does not mean that there are not people who have had covid-19 several times and have been completely fine, explaining that there are many such cases. What the study demonstrates is that each reinfection carries a new risk and that this risk is greater with each new infection.

“The most relevant question for people’s lives is: if they are reinfected, do they have a greater risk of developing acute complications or post-covid syndrome? And the answer is yes and yes.”culminates.

The epidemiologist praises that researchers have also found that this risk increases regardless of age, sex, medication regularly taken and the patient’s history of disease before having covid-19.

The findings come at a time when the United States is suffering the impact of a new wave of contagions by SARS-CoV-2, especially by the Ómicron BA.5 strain, which has already become dominant in North American and European territory, causing further increase in the number of cases and hospitalizations.

The BA.5 variant carries genetic mutations that help it to escape antibodies generated either by vaccines or by the patient’s previous infections, leaving many people vulnerable to reinfection.