Ifix follows the market and closes with gains of 0.17%; FII RECT11 is a high-profile

The IFIX – an index that brings together the most traded real estate funds on B3 – closed this Wednesday (6th) session with a rise of 0.17%, at 2,788 points. The REC Renda Imobiliária fund (RECT11) topped the list of the highest increases in the trading session, with an increase of 1.52%. Check out the rest of today’s highlights throughout the FIIs Center.

The net worth of real estate funds rose for the fourth consecutive month and reached R$ 189 billion in May, the highest value in history according to the latest B3 monthly bulletin, released this Tuesday (5).

According to the report, the number recorded in the fifth month of 2022 surpassed the historic peak of BRL 179 billion recorded in April.

Also according to the Exchange’s monthly bulletin, the market value of real estate funds between April and May remained at R$143 billion.

Last month, the FIIs market gained 38,504 new individual investors. Now, according to the B3 bulletin, 1.712 million Brazilians invest in real estate funds.

In the last two months, the participation of CPFs in the investor base of real estate funds remained at 73.8%. Institutional investors appear next, with 19.9%. In relation to the volume traded, the participation of individuals also remained at 67.5% in May.

Between May and June, the average daily trading volume of FIIs in 2022 dropped from R$242 million to R$237 million. Last year, the average was R$ 269 million, the highest in history in the annual comparison.

The Exchange’s study also compared Ifix’s performance with key stock market indicators. In the last 12 months, ending in June, the Ifix registered a high of 1.5%, against a 22.3% drop in the Ibovespa. Last month, the FIIs index dropped 0.9%, while the Ibovespa plunged 11.5% in the period.

Index Performance in June (%) Performance in 12 months (%) Performance in 2022 (%) IBOV -11.5 -22.3 -5.2 IFIX -0.9 1.5 0.2 IMOB -12.1 -37.1 -10.1

Source: B3

Biggest highs of this Wednesday (6)

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) RECT11 REC Real Estate Income Hybrid 1.52 PORD11 Receivables Pole Titles and Val. furniture 1.46 VINO11 Vinci Offices Corporate Slabs 1.31 BRCO11 BRSCO Logistics Logistics 1.27 RCRB11 Rio Bravo Corporate Income Corporate Slabs 1.19

Biggest casualties of this Wednesday (6):

ticker Name Sector Variation (%) BPFF11 Brazil Plural Absolute Titles and Val. furniture -2.02 BTLG11 BTG Pactual Logística Logistics -1.73 RBRF11 RBR Alpha Titles and Val. furniture -1.29 XPPR11 XP Properties Others -1.01 RBRP11 RBR Properties Others -0.86

Source: B3

Giro Imobiliário: inflation in Brazil among the highest in the G-20; Multiplan malls’ sales grow

Brazil has the fourth highest inflation among the G-20 countries, points out OECD

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) released a report this Tuesday, 5th, which shows that Brazil’s annual inflation in the month of May is among the highest in the world, surpassing the average of international organizations, such as the own OECD and the G-7 and G-20.

Although it decelerated from 1.06% in April to 0.47% in May, the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the official metric of Brazilian inflation, has accumulated 11.7% in 12 months, according to data. from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

Inflation in the 38 OECD member countries, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose to 9.6% in May this year, from 9.2% in the previous month. “This represents the sharpest price increase since August 1988,” the report says.

Also according to the document, the rise in OECD inflation was largely driven by food and energy prices.

Sales at Multiplan’s malls (MULT3) grew 64.5% in the 2nd quarter

After the market closed, Multiplan (MULT3) presented operational data for the second quarter of 2022 and reported a 64.5% growth in sales at the malls managed by the company, compared to the same period last year. The volume, which reached BRL 4.9 billion, is also 28.8% higher than in the second quarter of 2019, the year before the start of the pandemic.

According to Multiplan, 13 malls showed double-digit growth compared to 2Q19, which represented an increase of almost R$1 billion in the sales volume of these units. The VillageMall stands out, with an increase of 59% between the periods. Parkshopping Canoas reached sales of R$173.6 million, up 45.3% from 2Q19. And MorumbiShopping, with an increase of 40.8%.

The average occupancy rate of Multiplan’s malls registered a growth of 30 basis points in relation to the first quarter of this year, rising to 95.1% in the period.

For Credit Suisse, the manager’s operational preview was strong, as expected. “Multiplan has been able to sustain its rental expansion, supported by strong sales figures. The operational preview indicates a positive result ahead”, wrote the bank’s analysts.

