‘I’m at gym.’ This is how Putin ended his conversation with Macron on the Ukraine war – News

French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin had a heated argument over the phone four days before the Kremlin-led troops invaded Ukraine. The dialogue was published this Wednesday (6) by the British daily Daily Mail.

The culmination of the discussion was the moment the Russian Chief Executive ended the call: “To be honest with you, I wanted to play ice hockey right now because I’m talking to you from the gym before starting my workout. I will speak with my advisors before any decision is made.”

The statement was a response to Macron's insistence for a meeting between Putin and Joe Biden, the president of the United States. The details of the conversation, which took place on February 20, were released by the France 2 network in a documentary that shows how Macron deals with the conflict that affects Europe.























Earlier, during the dialogue, Macron told the Russian leader that he himself could negotiate with pro-Russian separatists living in Ukraine to avoid conflict. They also talk about an agreement signed between separatists, Russians and Ukrainians for coexistence in eastern Ukraine.

Before Putin’s final sentence, the conversation still had other points of fury among the presidents. Macron even told Putin: “I don’t know where your lawyers learned law and the laws!” Then he provoked: “I don’t know if lawyers will tell you that, in a sovereign country, laws are proposed by separatist groups and not by the democratically elected authorities”.

Putin then replied: "This is not a democratically elected government. They came to power through a coup. There were people burned alive, there was a bloodbath and Zelensky [presidente da Ucrânia] is one of those responsible".





At another point, Macron even said that he “didn’t give a damn about the separatists’ purposes”, which annoyed Putin.

The day after the French-Russian dialogue, Putin declared that Russia had recognized the Donetsk People's Republic and the Luhansk People's Republic and the full invasion of Ukraine would take place 4 days later.








