IMF chief says ‘cannot rule out’ possible global recession | Economy

The head of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday that the outlook for the global economy has “dimmed significantly” since April and that she cannot rule out a possible global recession next year due to heightened risks.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told Reuters the Fund will cut its 3.6% forecast for global economic growth in 2022 for the third time this year in the coming weeks, adding that IMF economists are still finalizing the new numbers.

1 of 1 The Director General of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, in a file image — Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP The Director General of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, in a file image (Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP)

The IMF is due to release its updated estimate for 2022 and 2023 at the end of July, after having lowered its forecast by nearly 1 percentage point in April. The global economy grew by 6.1% in 2021.

“We are in very rough waters,” she commented. When asked about a global recession, Georgieva said that “the risk has increased so we cannot rule it out”.

Georgieva stated that “it’s going to be a tough 2022, but maybe an even tougher 2023”, adding that “recession risks have increased for 2023”.

She said a longer-lasting tightening of financial conditions would complicate the global economic outlook, but added that controlling rising prices was crucial.