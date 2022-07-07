In a bikini, Juliana Paes shows off her body in the pool

Juliana Paes takes advantage of a sunny day to renew her tan and shows photos to fans

The actress Juliana Paes (43) took advantage of a sunny day during a trip to refresh her tan. The muse appeared only in a thin pink bikini while enjoying the pool area.

The star was photographed on her fun day and flaunted her beauty. She showed off her toned legs and impeccable curves when she took care of her poses for the photos.

“Was this where I asked for more photos of this little piece of heaven? Living an amazing day with wonderful moments!”she said in the caption.

Juliana Paes talks about her 18-year marriage to Carlos Eduardo Baptista

In an appearance on the podcast Poddelas, Juliana Paes told about life for two. She said that she always has to light the flame of the relationship again. “There’s no flame that stays lit. The flame goes out, then you light it again. The flame goes, implodes, and you strike the match. There’s no such thing as keeping the flame lit, I don’t really believe that. flame flame and pitch of pitch”declared.

Then, the artist completed about the couple’s partnership. “We are friends, companions and lovers. There are times when we are more lovers than friends, others when we are more friends than lovers. It’s an illusion to think that long relationships are a bed of roses. Everybody knows it“, he stated.

Finally, she told about family life. “The couple’s biggest challenge is raising a child. What we fight the most these days is how to educate. ‘You don’t fight’, ‘You won’t ground yourself’. Raising children with social media is very difficult because there is no manual“, commented.