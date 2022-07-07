In a new high, Foz adds 548 people infected by the coronavirus in a week – H2FOZ

follow us on

Weekly bulletin records one more death attributed to the disease and nine hospitalizations.

The coronavirus infection claimed one victim and infected another 548 people in Foz do Iguaçu within a week. The data are from epidemiological week 26, released by the city hall this Wednesday, 6.

The victim of covid-19 is a 71-year-old man. Since the beginning of the pandemic, Foz do Iguaçu has totaled 1,273 deaths from the disease. The positive tests reached 78,949, most referring to recovered people.

The number of contagion, 548, is a new high, since in the previous week 406 occurrences were confirmed, corresponding to an increase of 34% from one epidemiological bulletin to another. Currently, there are nine people hospitalized to treat the disease.

The new cases affect from babies of 8 months to those who are 90 years old. In all, 450 people were ordered to isolate themselves from public health at home, according to the Municipal News Agency.

The cases of covid-19, by epidemiological week, are as follows

epidemiological week 26, bulletin of 6 July: 548 cases;

epidemiological week 25, bulletin of June 29: 406 cases;

epidemiological week 24, June 22 bulletin: 483;

epidemiological week 23, June 15 bulletin: 260;

epidemiological week 22, June 8 bulletin: 380;

epidemiological week 21, June 1st bulletin: 577;

epidemiological week 20, bulletin of May 25: 574;

epidemiological week 19, bulletin of May 18: 557;

epidemiological week 18, bulletin of May 11: 303;

epidemiological week 17, May 4 bulletin: 217;

epidemiological week 16, April 27 bulletin: 220; and

epidemiological week 15, April 20 bulletin: 138.