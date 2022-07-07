In a statement, Maracanã confirms new closure for lawn improvements

For a new renovation aimed at improving the lawn, Maracanã will be closed again for 20 days. In a statement, the stadium’s press office confirmed the closure, which will affect a Fluminense game. The match against Red Bull Bragantino, on July 24, for the Brasileirão, will have to be rescheduled.

Check out the statement:

Excess games make Flamengo and Fluminense withdraw matches from Maracanã

The excessive number of games at Maracanã in a short space of time – until the next 13/07 there will be five matches in 11 days (every other day) – and also the guidelines and technical reports of those responsible for the field, forced Flamengo and Fluminense, managers of Maracanã, to withdraw three matches from the stadium.

The objective is to maintain the excellence of the field for the decisive phase of the season.

Considering that the sales of tickets for the matches Fluminense x Ceará and Flamengo x Atlético-MG have already been sold in their entirety, the stoppage will start on 07/14.

With this, the games Flamengo x Coritiba (16/07), Flamengo x Juventude (20/07) and Fluminense x Bragantino (24/07) will be rescheduled to other locations.

It is worth remembering that Flamengo and Fluminense made an investment of R$ 4 million for the implementation of the new hybrid lawn (with an average durability of 50 games per season), which has been responding satisfactorily.

In 2021, Maracanã hosted 70 games and there was a need for eight partial lawn changes, stoppages and several specific interventions. This year, there will be no need for any changes or interventions, with just a rest period depending on the calendar.