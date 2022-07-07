In bed, Andrea de Nóbrega confirms diagnosis of disease and reports

Ex-wife of the famous Carlos Alberto, Andrea de Nóbrega said that she was infected with Covid-19 for the second time only in 2022. The ex-Fazenda used the Stories of the social network to give information to her admirers.

“A cold I had, a cough. I’m still fuzzy. So, I went for the test: ‘I have Covid’, but what the hell, I’m like, terrified “, said the businesswoman, who already shows signs of improvement in the situation.

In bed, Andrea de Nóbrega commented on the symptoms of the illness. “It starts with a bad cold, a headache, a cough, like a dog, a scratchy throat,” he said. It is worth mentioning that at the end of January 2022, the former Rich Women also caught the disease. As now, she went public to say about the diagnosis of the disease.

See what Andrea de Nóbrega said. “Guys, it’s horrible, even though it’s soft. Today is the seventh day, I’m still taking antibiotics, I’m taking steroids, but decreasing, Saturday I do the test. It’s a sweater. I’m down. If it weren’t for the vaccine, wow!”, said the artist, who already sat on the bench in Praça é Nossa at the time of Golias.

Andrea de Nóbrega gives an interview on Podcast

Renata Domingues de Nóbrega, current wife of Carlos Alberto de Nóbrega, was revolted by an interview given by Andréa, the artist’s ex-wife, to the podcast Papagaio Falante.

In the interview, Andréa spared no praise when talking about her ex-husband and revealed intimate moments from the time she was married to the artist.

See what Andrea de Nóbrega said. “He won me over with his gray hair… He’s a very settled person, so he never let a bad mood invade our lives. We would sit, talk, I would give advice because it is not easy, four children he helped, plus his ex-wife, plus the program he records, edits and writes to this day”, he reported.

Sérgio Mallandro, asked if Andrea de Nóbrega and Carlos Alberto are getting along well today and how was the relationship between them. “We had a lot of fun, we played a lot”, said the socialite. “I keep imagining him making love with that laugh…”, commented the comedian. “You’re stupid, I can’t believe I’m listening to this…”, said Andrea de Nóbrega.

“His laugh is very sweet. Carlos Alberto doesn’t need to say anything, just laugh, he already wins people over”, said Sérgio.