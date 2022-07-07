In less than a month, CAOA Chery earns BRL 430 million with electrified models

The strategy of CAOA Chery to move forward with the electrification of the portfolio sold in Brazil proved to be right and is already bringing good results for the manufacturer.

The company announced on Tuesday (5) that it had earned R$ 430 million from the sale of electrified models launched less than a month ago.

According to CAOA Chery, of the 2,000 electrified models sold in the period, the 7 seater SUV Tiggo 8 Pro Plug-in Hybrid led the public demand, having registered 1,000 pre-sale requests, details the company.

CAOA Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Plug-In Hybrid Image: Disclosure

“The electric subcompact iCar added 500 requests, while the other models, the Arrizo 6 PRO sedan and Tiggo 5x PRO Hybrid and Tiggo 7 PRO Hybrid SUVstotaled over 500 reservations”, adds CAOA Chery.

In the case of the Tiggo 8 Pro plug-in hybrid, the SUV has a suggested price of R$ 269,990. By combining the 1.5-liter turbocharged gasoline engine with two other electric motors, the Tiggo 8 Pro manages to deliver a combined average consumption of 42.7 km/l and is still capable of traveling 77 km in fully electric mode.

Also noteworthy is the combined power of 317 hp and 56.6 kgfm of torque, which propel the model from 0 to 100 km/h in a quick 6.7 seconds.