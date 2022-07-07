In ‘Thor: Love and Thunder,’ Natalie Portman becomes a superhero with ‘a beautiful vulnerability’, says Chris Hemsworth | Movie theater

After three films featuring the audience’s favorite villain, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, “Thor: Love and Thunder” debuts this Thursday (7) in Brazil as the hero’s first adventure without his adoptive brother.

To fill such a huge absence, Marvel and director/writer Taika Waititi looked to the series itself and the comics for the solution and brought back Natalie Portman after almost ten years – complete with muscles, cape and even the magic hammer symbol of the protagonist. .

In the fourth film of the Norse god, the actress continues to play doctor in astrophysics Jane Foster, but this time, she also assumes the identity of the Mighty Thor.

“She had a beautiful vulnerability in the character. Nothing I saw her doing was imitating other people’s versions. She kept it very personal. I think that’s what’s so special about her acting. There’s such an integrity, such a truth.” says in an interview with g1 Chris Hemsworth, interpreter of the hero since 2011. Watch the video above.

“Having Natalie as the Almighty Thor really changes things. And I think it was unexpected. For my character, for the audience, and that’s about it. Leaving people guessing, not knowing what’s next.”

1 of 4 Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ — Photo: Disclosure Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – Photo: Disclosure

The character’s transformation into a new Thor is inspired by a series of stories that were successful in the comics around 2014.

In the comics, the character also has cancer, which makes each transformation in the heroine bring her closer to death (in a quadrinesque logic, the change eliminates the effects of chemotherapy on her body) and is central to the plot dilemma.

The film’s studio and crew still make a mystery of whether the disease shows up in the script, but the rest follows logic.

Whenever the doctor lifts her ex-boyfriend’s magic hammer, she receives the same powers as the god – and a radical uniform along with it.

Alongside a surprised original Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the now king of Asgard Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), she tries to stop a cosmic assassin (Christian Bale) from completing his plan to kill every god in the universe.

2 of 4 Christian Bale in a scene from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ — Photo: Disclosure Christian Bale in a scene from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – Photo: Disclosure

In 2019, a lot of people thought that the movie Thor would retire alongside those who form the “trinity” of the Avengers. After all, “Endgame” ends with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) dead and Captain America (Chris Evans) very very old after going back in time.

Already the son of Odin surprised everyone by climbing on a ship with the Guardians of the Galaxy in another reference to the comics.

His stay in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was confirmed a few months later, with the announcement of “Love and Thunder” and the return of Waititi and Portman.

It made sense. “Ragnarok” (2017), the director’s debut at the studio, achieved almost twice as much at the box office as the first “Thor” (2011).

But, according to the 38-year-old Australian actor, the search for new directions for the character helps his longevity.

3 of 4 Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ — Photo: Disclosure Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt and Chris Hemsworth in a scene from ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ – Photo: Disclosure

“I think there’s a conscious effort to do something different each time. I think when you get complacent or very comfortable, it becomes predictable and very familiar. I’m not saying that’s what everyone else has done in the Marvel Universe, but it is. my personal view,” says Hemsworth.

“If I were to guess, I’d say the fact that Taika Waititi, and even the Russos (directors of the last two “Avengers”), managed to introduce something very different to the character in these last few movies. there was an element that there’s something more to tell at the end of the story. I don’t think we ever wrapped it up and ended it.”

And, for those who miss the regenerated villain/anti-hero played by Hiddleston, the actor explains his absence – but leaves a little hope for the future.

“Loki has died so many times throughout the Marvel Universe, and even though this movie is a comedy, it would be a little too funny if he came back one more time. I think. I mean, who knows? In the Marvel Universe, he keeps coming back. “