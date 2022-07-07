Instagram fever, anonymous messaging platform NGL sparks bullying concerns

+



The anonymous messaging app NGL has become a fever on Instagram (Photo: Reproduction)

If you’ve viewed stories from Instagram of friends and family in the last few weeks, he probably came across a new craze among users: that of opening a box of anonymous messages for the followers.

It’s about the platform NGL, acronym for “Not Gonna Lie”, which was released in November 2021 and has exploded in popularity in recent months, reaching 7.3 million downloads worldwide, according to Apptopia. Most of these downloads took place in the second half of June, which led the app to take the top spot on Apple’s app store.

The app itself is simple: once downloaded, it generates a link for you to paste in your Instagram story or bio, inviting your followers to send anonymous messages. Scraps appear in an inbox in the NGL application. By clicking “reply”, you can post your responses to your story.

For years, internet users have been fascinated by anonymous messages, because of the possibility they represent. “Will I get compliments? Or will someone confess their love for me?”

NGL is not the first platform with this concept to become popular. Some examples are Ask.fm, Curious Cat, YikYak, Yolo, and LMK. But most of them had problems. Last year, Snap suspended Yolo and LMK after receiving a lawsuit involving a teenager who was bullied on platforms for months and committed suicide.

The lawsuit, still pending, alleges that Yolo and LMK violated consumer protection laws and that apps of this type allow bullying to the point where they are considered dangerous.

Amid the success of the NGL, similar concerns are starting to emerge. Although the site says it uses algorithms “to filter out harmful language and bullying,” users report encountering inappropriate phrases and terms. The platform did not respond to Business Insider requests for comment.

