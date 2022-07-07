Instagram shows instability for the second time in less than a month – Tecnologia

Instagram showed instability in the morning of this Wednesday (6/7). According to users, the main functions of the social network, such as direct and feed, are not working.
On the website Downdetector, which receives complaints about websites, profiles have reported problems on the platform since last Tuesday (5/7), but the “errors” intensified this morning. “Instagram is so horrible, not even to receive the message will not work!”, commented a profile.
This is the second time that Instagram is among the most talked about topics on other social networks, in less than a month, due to instability in the operating system. On June 29, the application failed to function for about 24 hours.
See complaints:
Hoping to wake up, and the urge will be normal. But it seems that hope has failed %uD83E%uDD21
%u2014 total %u2730 (@_carlotamoraa) July 6, 2022
Insta is more buggy than my life
%u2014 Farishow (@gustavo_zfarina) July 6, 2022
Every day a different bug on insta, I can’t take it anymore
%u2014 Mz (@gu_manzano) July 6, 2022
almost 24 hours ago with the buggy insta direct… what a delay in life
%u2014 Fox %uD83E%uDE78 (@joaorapzz) July 6, 2022
iPhone users from all over the country: “is your Insta buggy too? %uD83E%uDD72”
*Android users reading this naturally because their insta has always been bugged %uD83E%uDEE1*
%u2014 aka Jotap %u26A1 (@jotapef_) July 6, 2022