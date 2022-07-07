Instagram shows instability for the second time in less than a month – Tecnologia

Raju Singh 1 hour ago Technology Comments Off on Instagram shows instability for the second time in less than a month – Tecnologia 1 Views

A person using the Instagram app on mobile
This is the second time that Instagram is among the most talked about topics on other social networks, in less than a month, due to instability in the operating system. (photo: Pixabay)

Instagram showed instability in the morning of this Wednesday (6/7). According to users, the main functions of the social network, such as direct and feed, are not working.

On the website Downdetector, which receives complaints about websites, profiles have reported problems on the platform since last Tuesday (5/7), but the “errors” intensified this morning. “Instagram is so horrible, not even to receive the message will not work!”, commented a profile.

“What a disrespect from Instagram, so far no note to say when this will be fixed,” wrote another user on Downdetector.

This is the second time that Instagram is among the most talked about topics on other social networks, in less than a month, due to instability in the operating system. On June 29, the application failed to function for about 24 hours.

See complaints:

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

GOL starts offering free WhatsApp on its flights

Since last Friday (1), passengers from GOALboth in Brazil and abroad, can exchange text messages …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved