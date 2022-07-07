Inter Day will have discounts of up to 70% and R$ 1 billion more than the limit

The third edition of Inter Day is scheduled to take place this Thursday, the 7th, in a day full of news. Special offers and benefits will be announced, such as cashback of R$200 and discounts of up to 70%. Last year, the event had a sales volume of R$ 96 million in a single day.

Inter Day is aimed at retail. it is necessary to do purchases through the Inter app or also through the website to participate, so the campaign is valid for customers and non-customers.

Inter Day

Inter Day is an opening event for the second half of each year. It is not for nothing that it is considered a period of good sales, as it is strong for retail.

Throughout Thursday, purchases through the website or app can yield discounts of up to 70% on products. Not to mention the cashback worth up to BRL 200.

According to Inter, around 300 companies will be partners in the campaign this year. The group has big names in retail, such as Magalu, Amazon and Americanas, but there are several others.

Every year Inter Day grows more. In the first edition, there were R$ 30 million in sales in a single day. In the following year, in 2021, it was R$ 96 million. THE expectation is high volume also in this third edition.

The purpose of the event is to attract more customers, so it is open to the public. The novelty of this edition is the release of credit for those who are already customers. There are more than R$1.165 billion in new credit card limits. With this number, Inter expects to serve around 435,000 people.

To participate in Inter Day, simply download the Inter app or access the official website. To guarantee some cashback, Interested parties must complete some steps indicated in the application, however they need to expedite this by Wednesday, July 6th. In addition, it is necessary to make at least one purchase.

Those interested in shipping free of charge will also take advantage of this advantage on Inter Day! The offer is on selected products that will be shipping free of charge throughout Brazil. According to Inter, the biggest sales last year were cell phones and electronics.