Interest Free Installment Will End?

When shopping at any store, it is common to hear the question “want to pay in installments?”. When shopping online, interest-free installment conditions are usually highlighted right on the main page of the sites. But what is happening is that the number of interest-free installments is getting smaller and smaller over the years.

A survey by Gmattos points out that only 17.2% of stores offer interest-free installments in 12 installments, while five years ago the rate was 85%. Is there a risk that this means of payment will no longer be offered on the market?

“I find it difficult to imagine that installment payments will end, because it is part of Brazilian culture. However, 12 interest-free installments is almost an anomaly for commerce. There is a tendency to decrease, but not extinguish. A balance would be in three or four times interest free”, says Gastão Mattos, CEO of the consultancy Gmattos.

“I don’t think it will end completely. If the economic scenario changes, if it starts to have more predictability and manage to better control the finances, I think they will offer more interest-free installments”, says Olavo Cabral Netto, CEO of fintech Listo.

Many experts warn: interest-free installments can include the fee in the installments, but often the product is sold for the same price paid in cash, so the consumer who does not have all the money at the time ends up benefiting.

High number of installments costs the trade expensive

With interest-free installments, the shopkeeper needs to advance the money, which is getting more and more expensive because of the high interest rate.

If the merchant offers interest-free installments in 12 installments, two-thirds of consumers choose this option. The seller pays the fee in advance, in addition to the card fee. In these cases, the cost can more than double.

As installment payment is a necessity, especially for more expensive consumer goods, it is necessary to find a balance for both sides.

“The challenge today is to seek profitability and, at the same time, have an offer that can reach all market niches. You need to manage the business’s revenue, but on the other hand, meet the customer’s need to pay in installments”, says Mattos.

Although they are called interest-free, the installments usually already have the interest value embedded in the value of the product. For Netto, the macroeconomic scenario of high interest rates and inflation makes it increasingly difficult for businesses to offer this type of payment in installments.

“The trade begins to have more difficulty in absorbing this cost. What happened before was that the interest value was on the companies’ account, it was easier for them to absorb this and pass this price model to the market. With the very rapid detachment , with inflation and interest rising, each company adopts a strategy”, says Netto.

The largest number of interest-free installments is already lacking for some Brazilians, who complained about the topic on social networks.

Other types of installment

The financial market has created new alternatives to the credit card, to include people who have no available limit. One of the modalities on the rise is the buy now, pay later (buy now, pay later, in Portuguese).

Payment can be made via bank transfer, Pix, credit or debit card in this mode.

It is not the first time that Brazil has faced high interest rates. In 2015 and 2016, for example, the Selic rate reached 14.25% per year – even higher than the current level of 13.25% per year.

We had another reality. Back then, the great challenge of e-commerce was attracting customers. It needed to have a different benefit to motivate online purchases and interest-free installments in more installments was one of them. Today the challenge is to include new means of payment

Netto says that in the past, despite the high rate, there was more predictability in shorter terms. “All this has to do with how much time the company manages to financially plan to offer this option”, says Netto.

Cash payment discount

If the number of interest-free installments is decreasing, on the other hand, more discounts have emerged for those who decide to pay everything at once. Discounts can be even greater when the payment method chosen is Pix.

“Since it took the installment in so many times, many stores compensate for those who pay in one installment only”, says Mattos.

Installing too much can bring debt

Despite being considered an ally in financial planning, it can also be a source of debt.

“Brazilians have a love-hate relationship with installment payments and sometimes they end up getting too much debt. The risk is to end up in a situation of excessive debt when there is financial lack of control”, says Netto.