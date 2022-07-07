Investor may have good returns with shares, but not now, says Itaú BBA – Money Times

At actions of construction sector are excessively discounted, which can guarantee considerable returns for the investor – but not now, says the Itaú BBA.

According to the institution, the sector has dropped a lot on the Stock Exchange (45% in the last twelve months and 15% in the last 30 days), which means that a price correction would be expected at that moment, with shares rising 10%.

However, the lack of visibility of a turning point in the macro scenario and the still deteriorating conditions of the economy due to high inflation prevent BBA from having a more positive view on the securities.

“The chances of an inflection in the macro and micro environments within a year (base for our ratings) are low”, comment Daniel Gasparete, André Dibe, Bruna Breunig and Alejandro Fuchs, analysts who signed the report released this Tuesday (5).

BBA sees limited upside potential for homebuilders after this possible short-term rally. The institution even believes that there is a risk of actions reaching valuation smaller before engaging a resume.

On the other hand, the BBA recognizes that the cycle will eventually turn to the upside.

“Investors can already find attractive returns within the sector (~30 IRR [taxa interna de retorno]) if they have patience (three years) and tolerance for volatility”, complete the analysts.

Low income preference

BBA has a preference for companies in the low-income segment within the sector, as MRV (MRVE3), Directional (DIRR3), Cury (CURY3) and Plan&Plan (PLPL3).

Four factors explain why the institution prefers to be exposed to these assets:

relatively greater positive risk to operations (limited supply and recovering demand); relatively less downside risk to margins (cost pressure migrating from raw materials to the workforce, a component from which the low-income is better protected); more adjusted expectations of results; and valuation cheaper (spread P/VP [preço sobre valor patrimonial] between low-income and middle-income players is close to the historic low).

in relation to middle income segment, BBA believes that the scenario is more likely to remain challenging. The best-positioned name in this category, in the opinion of analysts, is Moura Dubeux (MDNE3), as it is an asset with low leverage, good size and backlog revenue, in addition to low cash burn expectations.

