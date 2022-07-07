iPhone 13 with R$ 2,200 discount on Amazon; check out

Apple is always remembered when it comes to high-end smartphones. iPhones have been delivering good performance, good software and excellent cameras for several years and the iPhone 13 is no different.

The iPhone 13 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display and a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels. The display is capable of displaying up to 16 million colors and is protected with Ceramic Shield.

The smartphone line is well known for the quality of its cameras, and this phone features a dual rear set, with a wide-angle camera and an ultrawide sensor, both with 12 MP. The front camera of the device also has 12 MP. It should also be noted that the device is capable of recording videos in 4K at 60 FPS.

In terms of performance, the iPhone 13 does not disappoint and has the A15 Bionic chipset, with hexa-core CPU and 4-core GPU. In addition, the smartphone has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. This hardware is capable of running heavy software, performing complex tasks and even running some games that require good processing power.

The smartphone has a 3,240mAh battery, which is superior to the battery of the iPhone 12 and with the smart power management of the A15 Bionic, it can make the iPhone 13 go through a whole day without needing a new recharge.

