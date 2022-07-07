iPhone 14 must use new A16 Bionic chip only in more expensive versions | Cell

The iPhone 14 should arrive at the end of this quarter with the new A16 Bionic processor in the most powerful and expensive versions. The technology would be exclusively on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to reports from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is famous for his knowledge of Apple’s supply chain.

In this way, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max models – which is also being called iPhone 14 Plus – can repeat the A15 Bonic chip that is currently present in the iPhone 13 Pro and derivatives. It is worth mentioning that, according to the report, the brand should increase the proportion of flagship cell phones by up to 60% in relation to the standard models of the line.

iPhone 14 should adopt tiny camera instead of notch — Photo: Reproduction / MacRumors

Apple would be interested in focusing sales efforts on Pro models, which could put the standard iPhone 14 on the back burner. Because of this growth, as highlighted by the website GSM Arenaparts suppliers should also see an increase in revenues between 20% and 30%, compared to the previous generation.

Another point raised by the report is the possibility that the promised camera improvements are also only available on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. That’s because, according to Kuo, Sony’s new sensors and LG Innotek’s color correction matrices should only be available on high-end devices.

iPhone 13 Pro Max — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

Rumors point out that the iPhone 14 Pro Max may be the most expensive phone in Apple’s history, with a suggested launch price of US$ 1,699 in the United States. It would give something around R$9,020 in direct conversion.

In addition, Apple’s new line of smartphones may have battery improvements and an increase in RAM. However, only the Pro segment can debut in a pill-shaped notch, more discreet than the current version.

with information from GSM Arena

