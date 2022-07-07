IRB (IRBR3) and Via (VIIA3) are among the Exchange’s biggest short positions; see ranking

IRB (IRBR3) and Via (VIIA3), which have fallen by more than 60% on the stock market this year, are still among the biggest short positions on the stock exchange, according to a report released by the XP Investments.

Both companies appear on a list of highest short selling rates – short sale.

The index considers the ratio between the total number of leased shares that have not yet been covered or bought back to close the position, and the number of securities available for trading on the Exchange.

Typically, investors take a short position in a stock when think your price will go downreminds the XP.

To take a short position, or short selling, is to borrow and sell a stock with the intention of buying it back at a lower price in the future. In this way, the investor expects to make a profit by returning the loaned share to the lender.

IRB and Via

The IRB started to fall sharply on the Stock Exchange since the manager squadra adopted a short position on the stock and pointed to signs of fraud in the company’s balance sheets.

The share of Via, owner of Casas Bahia, has returned the gains from the apex of the pandemic since the market understood that there was very great uncertainty about interest and inflation.

The company sells less than expected at the height of the e-commerce boom, especially in the so-called white goods, products that are more expensive.

Other metrics to understand the short position

Besides the short interestXP listed actions based on “days to cover” and rental fee.

Days-to-Cover is a metric that indicates approximately how many days it would take for short sellers to cover their existing positions, XP says.

The fee is calculated by comparing the total value of shares leased with the average daily trading volume of the share. The metric is also known as the Short Interest Ratio.

According to the broker, in general, a Days-to-Cover ratio above 10 is considered high.

The rental fee is what is paid in interest when an investor lends a stock so that a borrower can build a short position.

One higher rental rate suggests a greater demand for taking a short position in an assetwhich could mean that investors are betting on a future price drop.

Is it to make a decision?

For XP, short selling data can provide valuable information about the market and can contain information about institutional sentiment towards a stock.

“Generally, when these metrics are high, it tends to be a bearish signalas they may indicate that institutional investors are either waiting for equities to fall or that they are upping their bets against equities”.

However, he says, the data should not be the sole determinant of an investment decision. XP talks about using metrics as part of the research process, “assessing potential risks in relation to a stock, sector or market in general”.

See below the tables assembled by the brokerage:

Top 10 stocks by Short Interest (%)

ticker Company Total Short Interest (R$ mn) Short Interest (%) EZTC3 EZTec 331.25 23.1 MDI3 M. Dias Branco 332.77 17.5 TRIS3 Trisul 44.22 17.4 ALSO3 Aliansce Sonae 362.63 16.9 MOVI3 moved 342.66 16.8 VIIA3 Via 586.18 15.2 IRBR3 IRB 483.68 15 CYRE3 Cyrela 464.68 13.9 POSI3 Positive 67.61 13.8 TRANS3 TC Traders Club 75.52 13.5

Top 10 actions by Days to Cover

ticker Company Total Short Interest (R$ mn) days to cover TCSA3 Tecnisa 12.91 15.6 EGIE3 Engie Brazil 951.95 13.7 IRBR3 IRB 483.68 13.4 TAEE11 Taesa 1,101.33 13 MELK3 Melnick 7.85 12.9 EZTC3 EZTec 331.25 12.1 HBOR3 Helbor 18.5 11 YDUQ3 yduqs 361.97 10.9 TUPY3 tupy 177.06 10.8 CPLE11 Copel 106.47 10.8

Top 10 Stocks by Rent Rate (%)

ticker Company Total Short Interest (R$ mn) Rent rate (%) TRANS3 TC Traders Club 75.52 43.3 FHER3 Heringer fertilizers 5.73 24.3 IRBR3 IRB 483.69 22.4 SHOW3 time for fun 2.39 21.2 LCAM3 locamerica 768.92 20.1 GOLL4 Goal 157.7 19.7 MBLY3 mobile 7.27 18 CVCB3 CVC 132.82 17.8 DMMO3 dome 15.49 15.2 FRAMES3 Fras-Le 3.35 14.3

