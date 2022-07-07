IRB (IRBR3): Louise Barsi is elected as a member of the company’s audit committee

IRB Brasil (IRBR3) announced the night before (6) the election of Louise Barsi as a member of the company’s Statutory Audit Committee.

The term of office comprises the period between July 6, 2022 and May 26, 2023, in accordance with the company’s bylaws, in accordance with a resolution taken at an extraordinary meeting of its board of directors.

“The election of Ms. Louise Barsi is inserted in the context of improving the company’s corporate governance”, highlighted the company in a statement.

Louise Barsi is a CNPI analyst and founder of Ações Garantem o Futuro, a platform for generating passive income.

She has also been a member of (i) the Board of Directors of the company Eternit (ETER3) since December 2017; (ii) Klabin’s Fiscal Council (KLBN11) since April 2019; (iii) of the Fiscal Council of

Banco Santander (SANB11) since April 2019; and (iv) coordinator of the Financial and Audit Committees of the

Eternit since April 2018.

Louise Barsi is the daughter of Brazilian mega-investor Luiz Barsi, who announced in the middle of last year that he had bought IRB shares, believing in the company’s turnaround.

Year-to-date, IRBR3 shares fell 46.77%, with investors and market analysts still skeptical about the company’s recovery pace and predicting the need for greater capitalization due to successive losses.

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related