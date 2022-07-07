Is today! ‘No Limite’ final has public voting and exclusive live on Gshow | 2022

The big day has arrived for No Limit fans! The season comes to an end on Thursday night, 7/7, and the expectation is high to meet the new champion! 🏆🏆🏆 Who will take the prize after spending intense days in Praia Dura, and overcoming all possible limits? Will it be Clécio, Charles, Lucas, Victor or Ipojucan?

While the show doesn’t start on TV, Gshow shows TU-DO what’s going to happen behind the scenes. Want to know what’s next? Join our schedule!

🎬 Programming on Gshow (before the program starts)

During the day, the No Limite pages on Gshow and on the social networks will show you all the details behind the scenes. Exclusive videos, clicks, curiosities for the Final… you’ll find a little bit of everything!

Our team will also monitor the arrival of participants in the Globo Studios and the old weather Sun Tribe and Moon. Will there be some bullshit, will it be just peace and love? Let’s wait! 👀

Before the program starts on TV, we will also have one exclusive live with the five finalists in the gshow. Don’t miss out!

And after wetland, you know, you have a more than right commitment to us! The five participants face each other once again in the competition and we will have two “thick skins” events, as our presenter Fernando Fernandes said.

Two participants will be eliminated and the three that remain will go straight to the public vote, which will take place here in gshow.

Want to know more? Check out the spoilers from Ferdinand! 💪

Fernando Fernandes tells how the grand final of ‘No Limite’ will be

🏆 Audience voting and stage participants

The decision of the great champion will be in the hands of the home audience. Ie, your vote is decisive. And, to complete the party, all participants will be live on stage with Fernando Fernandes. Go bomb!

After the program, the champion and the other participants chat in the The Special Elimination, which will be live on multishow.

They will be able to review decisive moments of the competition, talk about the clashes, competitions, the moments they thought about giving up and also the ones they overcame. That is, it will be emotion from beginning to end of the day! 💥💥💥

