Isabella Santoni flaunts perfect butt on surfing day

Isabella Santoni she doesn’t hide that one of her passions is surfing and she is always seen practicing the sport on Rio’s beaches. This Wednesday morning (06), the actress took advantage of the sunny day to take a wave – literally – in the South Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

To practice the sport, Isabella bet on a very comfortable look, a hollowed-out swimsuit and thong with sleeves, very tight to the body so as not to disturb her performance and ended up highlighting her good physical shape.

Not caring about the Carioca winter, he threw himself into the sea and showed his various maneuvers in the water. The actress was accompanied by her boyfriend, Caio Vaz, who was responsible for filming Isabella at sea.

This is the second time this week that Isabella is caught on the beach with her boyfriend surfing. This Tuesday (06), the actress had already been photographed and to ‘take a wave’, she bet on a pink bikini.

Check out Isabella’s tricks below: