IT WENT OUT! See Flamengo squad for game against Tolima, for Libertadores – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Dorival Júnior’s Rubro-Negro has an important return in the starting lineup

O Flamengo receives the Tolima (COL) this Wednesday night (06), and Dorival Júnior has already defined the lineup to face the Colombians, in a return match of the round of 16 of the Liberators. For the match that starts at 21:30 (Brasília time), at Maracanã, the red-black coach sends his best on the field, including the presence of the duo Gabigol and Pedro.

HOLDERS:

Saints; Rodinei, David Luiz, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; João Gomes, Thiago Maia and Arrascaeta; Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol and Pedro.

RESERVATIONS:

Hugo, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Gustavo Henrique, Ayrton Lucas, Willian Arão, Diego, Matheus França, Victor Hugo, Lázaro, Marinho and Vitinho.

With the advantage of having won the first leg by 1 to 0, in Colombia, the Flamengo they can even draw in Rio de Janeiro, which guarantees a place in the quarterfinals, where they face Tolima. To achieve the goal of eliminating Tolima, even Dorival has the important return of João Gomes. It is worth remembering that the midfielder did not play in the first leg or in the last Flaagainst Santos, for the Brasileirão.

With the steering wheel revealed to Ninho, Dorival then leaves the boy with Thiago Maia and Arrascaeta in midfield. In attack, the trio is made up of Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol and Pedro. Thus, the young Lázaro starts the confrontation on the bench.

O Flamengoby the way, there will be the return of other players, in addition to João Gomes, who were unavailable in the Colombia game, as is the case of Rodrigo Caio, recovered from tendinitis, and those released, after a negative test for Covid-19 , Willian Arão, Fabrício Bruno, Matheus França and Diego Alves.

At Maracanã, the ball rolls to Flamengo x Tolima at 21:30 (Brasilia time) this Wednesday (06). The Coluna do Fla YouTube channel broadcasts the duel live. On closed TV, the clash between Mais Querido and the Colombians will be shown on ESPN.