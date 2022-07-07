“It’s a serious problem…”; Kléber Gladiador does not stay on the fence and ‘detonates’ Flamengo reinforcement

O Flamengo is 100% focused on the decision for the Copa Libertadores da América, especially now that he knows who his next opponent will be: Corinthians, who passed Boca Juniors on penalties and secured a spot in the round of 16. Even with the advantage of having won the first game by 1 to 0, in Colombia, Dorival Júnior wants to win again to advance without suffering.

Being guaranteed in the next phase should further increase Rubro-Negro’s chances, since you will be able to count on the reinforcements announced recently, in addition to those that may arrive. Without counting on Bruno Henrique, as a result of the serious injury, the Cariocas will have the novelty of Everton Cebolinha in the role, who arrives with starter status.

In addition to the Brazilian Arturo Vidal is also another that should bring that “pinch” of quality and experience to the midfield sector, helping Arrascaeta in the creation and being a surprise element in the attack. On the Chilean, however, one opinion brought a lot of controversy, even more so due to the fact that there were no praise, but criticism.

With a remarkable passage through Palmeiras, Kleber Gladiatorin the same way as Edílson Capetinha, was another who was against hiring the gringomaking this very clear during his participation in the program “Papo Reto”, led by presenter Benjamin Back, in partnership with “Portal iG”.

“I don’t like this type of hiring. It’s a serious problem for Brazilian clubs, this business of bringing in very expensive and elderly people.. Vidal can play good football, he can, because he plays well or he wouldn’t have the career he had. But I do not like. It’s an open question. To what extent will age get in the way? He could get hurt. This is happening at Corinthians”said the former player, who added:

“Vidal is that player who got soaked there in Chile. He took them all and left. I’m not saying he’s going to do that in Flamengo. But in Rio de Janeiro? I spent four months at Vasco and I know how it is. If you don’t have a head, go to the hat house. He has a wonderful history in football, but, if you want to live the life you used to lead in concentrations in Chile, sorry, you won’t be able to play“says.