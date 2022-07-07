‘It’s going to be a hell of a player’

Former Corinthians and Flamengo striker, Edílson ‘Capetinha’ was sincere about Vidal’s arrival in Brazilian football

While the fan of Flamengo lives the anxiety for the official announcement of the hiring of Arturo Vidal, who landed in Rio de Janeiro this Wednesday (6th) to line up the last detailsa former player of the club, who is also identified with the fans of the Corinthianswas sincere when talking about the arrival of the Chilean to Brazilian football.

during the podcast Kings of the Reviewgives Young Pan Sportsthe former striker Edilson ‘Capetinha’ said that he believes that there are other players better than Vidal in Brazilian football itself. One of them the jewel of Corinthians Du Queiroz22 years old, who is already the absolute holder with the coach Victor Pereira.

“(Players better than Vidal) who are playing in Brazil? This boy from Corinthians is better than him. Du Queiroz is better than him. He’s going to be a hell of a player, wearing the Corinthians shirt at his age isn’t easy“, he began by saying. And Edílson still mentioned two other names.

“Danilo, from Palmeiras, plays a lot. Andreas, who was from Flamengo, plays a lot”added.

And ‘Capetinha’ still ‘horned’ a decision taken by Vítor Pereira. Last Sunday (3), Corinthians was thrashed 4-0 by Fluminensein Maracanã, by the Brazilianand in the former athlete’s view, the coach should not have selected only boys for the appointment, as he did.

“Did you see Sunday, the crazy thing that the Corinthians coach did? Put all the boys on the bonfire, in Maracanã. The guy already comes in shit and pissed to play at Maracanã, and the guy put the team all new. Will you want to beat Fluminense? The kid felt it. Then the kids burn,” he concluded.