Ivete Sangalo’s new show on Globo premieres with a serious error – 07/07/2022

I am excited to follow the preparations for the premiere of the new project by the main Brazilian singer on Globo. Pipoca da Ivete has everything to be a breath of fresh air in Brazilian TV’s Sunday programming.

I’m especially happy with the promises that we won’t have much news. Sangalo intends to solidify her presence in her new role as a presenter by bringing formats that are already well known to the public. Imprint your mark by charisma, not by gimmicks.

It was the recipe that worked for Marcos Mion at the Caldeirão, for example. A talk show without any constraint to be what it is. As a differential, just a simply unstoppable good mood.

A viewer of Central Splash drew attention to the fact that even pom-poms the audience will raise to celebrate together with Ivete and her guests — as happened in the best phases of the Silvio Santos Program and the like.

We had the opportunity to notice this very pleasant detail because of a video by columnist Lucas Pasin, who accompanied part of the recordings of the first episode of the new program, which should air on the 24th of this month.

And this is precisely where the problem that this text intends to denounce comes in. How can an attraction of this scale be pre-recorded? Sunday’s programming on Brazilian TV needs to go live again!

Just see how well the heat of the moment did in the excellent finale of Dança dos Famosos, the first presented within the new Domingão with Huck. This temperature completely changes the experience.

A good talk show in the 21st century needs to connect with those who are present in the studio, but also make use of the various possibilities of interaction with those who are in the comfort of home. Avoiding this subterfuge in Domingão, in Caldeirão and now in Pipoca da Ivete is a mistake that needs to be corrected.

