João Victor arrives in Portugal and talks about negotiations with Benfica

After participating in the historic classification of Corinthians last Tuesday, defender João Victor landed in Lisbon on Thursday morning to sign with Benfica. The player said he was happy with the negotiation and the choice to go to the Portuguese club.

“It’s a very good change, I always had the choice to come to Benfica, it’s one of the biggest clubs in Europe and the biggest in Portugal. I’m happy with my choice and I’m sure I’ll make great history here at the club,” he said. the defender in an interview with Sports Gazette.

João Victor was being disputed by two rivals from Portugal. Porto even took the lead in negotiations for a moment, but in the end Benfica got the better of it. The 23-year-old did not want to talk about this dispute between the clubs and said that his priority has always been Benfica.

“I don’t want to talk, I wanted to come to Benfica, I just have this to say. Conversations? I don’t know, that’s with the managers. It was always Benfica, no FC Porto”, he concluded.

As already reported by Meu Timão, the defender was sold for about 10 million euros (about R$ 55 million), for five seasons to Benfica. Timão should profit about 7 million euros from the sale of the player.

The player played his last match for Corinthians on Tuesday, where Timão managed to qualify on penalties, against Boca Juniors. João Victor was injured at the end of the first half, after suffering a sprained ankle, but nothing that hindered the negotiation. In all, during his time with the Parque São Jorge team, the athlete played 79 matches for the club.

