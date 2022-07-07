Joaquim Barbosa: ‘The Armed Forces must remain quiet’ – Politica

Former STF president criticized General Paulo Srgio Nogueira, Minister of Defense (photo: Felippe Sampaio/SCO/STF) Former Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Joaquim Barbosa, criticized the position of the Minister of Defense, General Paulo Srgio Nogueira, on the interference of the Armed Forces in the elections. On Twitter, Barbosa stated that the Armed Forces should “remain quiet”, commenting on Nogueira’s speech during an audience in the Chamber of Deputies.

“The general said: ‘The Armed Forces were quiet in their corner and were invited by the TSE…’. Now, General, the Armed Forces must remain quiet in their corner, because there is no room for them in the direction of the Brazilian electoral process . Period”, wrote Barbosa.

Nogueira’s comment was declared during the hearing of the Chamber of Deputies, at the Foreign Relations and National Defense Commission, this Wednesday (7/6)

Barbosa also pointed out that this behavior that insists on “this agenda of unbridled and cynical pressure on the Electoral Justice, in a clear attitude of allegiance to Bolsonaro”, would “signal to the world that Brazil is gradually moving towards a coup d’état”.

“We have an independent branch of Justice, conceived precisely to remove the electoral process from the control of politicians. And of the military, in coats, of course”, pointed out the former STF minister.