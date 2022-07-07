Joaquim Lopes’ wife shows twins and raises suspicions of pregnancy

Joaquim Lopes’ wife appears with her twin daughters and says if she is pregnant again

the actor’s wife Joaquim Lopessinger-songwriter Marcella Fogaça, appeared with the couple’s twin daughters, Pietra and Sophia, one year old, in a beautiful click and delighted the fans. Proud dads of the twins, the famous whenever they can publish photos of the little ones on social networks.

The artist’s wife, by the way, often talks to her followers, reporting exciting experiences and reflections on double-dose motherhood. In addition to candid accounts of real motherhood, the singer shared some cute snaps of her babies.

She recently filled the Internet of a lot of cuteness when showing the daughters. The little ones appear showing a true proof of self-love when they pose kissing, through the reflection of the mirror!

Upon seeing the beautiful images, the wife of Joaquim Lopes he could not contain himself and drooled over the heiresses. “Self-love class with Sophia and Pietra. Connect and let’s learn. After all, if we don’t love each other, who will? And I learn, every day, to love myself more through your eyes and through you, my daughters. Cuteness meter exploded?”, she melted.

Recently, the couple traveled from Rio de Janeiro to São Paulo to fulfill the schedule of some professional commitments. After returning from a trip, Marcella took the opportunity and opened a box of questions and answered some fans.

When asked if she intends to have more children with Joaquim Lopes, the singer replied on the can. “Sometimes yes. But then I wake up five times at dawn and then sometimes I don’t”, she said, with a lot of good humor.

In another record, the composer showed the perrengues of taking babies to the beach. In a video shared on social media, the famous showed one of the twins having fun standing upside down, rubbing her hair in the sand.

Always in a good mood, mom captioned the publication remembering a popular belief. “Based on real events. see stories. Is this ticket true? When the baby is turning the butt up, are you calling more baby? Who knew about it? Joaquim runs here! By the way, he runs from here,” she joked.

In the comments, the singer’s fans filled with praise for the beautiful post. Many followers left emojis with a chuckling face, showing how much mothers suffer from the perrengues of the little ones.

