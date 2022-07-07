Joseph Quinn and Jamie Campbell Bower come to Brazil

The actors Joseph Quinn and Jamie Campbell Bowerthe interpreters of Eddie and Vecna ​​in the 4th season of Stranger Things, will come to Brazil for an event with fans. Organized by Netflix in partnership with the series’ official fan club in the country, the meet & greet will take place this Thursday (7), in São Paulo; see the ad:

The event is free. To participate, you must be 16 years of age or older, live in São Paulo and apply for this form. The result will be revealed today (5), at 18 pm.

The episodes of Stranger Things are all available for streaming on Netflix. Season 5, which will be the last of the series, has already been confirmed by the platform, but does not yet have a premiere date.



