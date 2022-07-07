Julian Casablancas slams criticism after The Strokes’ ‘disastrous’ concert at festival

Many people who watched the show The Strokes at Lollapalooza Brasil left unsatisfied with the presentation of Julian Casablancas and company, but it looks like things took on an even more worrying proportion last weekend at the Roskilde festival in Denmark.

As told by stereogumsocial media users even described the group’s performance as “disastrous” and “shameful” and a review of the performance even said it was “historic” — in the worst possible way, as the final rating was 1 star out of 5. possible.

Apparently unconcerned about this, Casablancas — one of the main targets of criticism for his rigid and emotionless stance on stage — used Instagram to post a message aimed at fans (or haters?) that has since been deleted, as he said he would do later. of a while.

However, the international portal managed to transcribe it before that and the statement came in an ironic tone, saying:

I’m not so into this Twitter stuff to know what some confused fan thinks or thinks they know, but I’m fine… as far as I know… people have been asking me weird questions — ahh the dumb side of social media… there with such intensity and freedom. PS: concerns and questions are kind and it’s okay! It’s the strangers announcing/acting like they know some shit that they’re dumb. (strange questions [não são] the dumb side haha)

Looks like someone isn’t handling criticism very well!

Reviews of The Strokes concerts

In time, it is worth remembering that a few months ago the band was the subject of discussion here when rescuing the hit “Under Cover of Darkness” in a performance precisely marked by its rigidity and lack of emotion.

Below you can see some videos of The Strokes at the Roskilde festival.

