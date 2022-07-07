Juliette poses in a bikini and ‘body’ impresses fans

Juliette, BBB21 champion, caused a real fire on social networks, with a click beyond sensual and hot published on her Instagram. The lawyer showed that she is keeping her good shape up to date.

In the photos, the famous posed wearing a bikini in shades of blood red, with her hair down, highlighting her ‘perfect body’ on the web.

“Let the sun in…let…”, she wrote in the caption of the records. Juliette’s click won the affection of fans and followers and yielded a real shower of praise.

“What a beautiful thing!! Look at that woman’s body, commented a follower. “Too beautiful! This is what I call natural beauty, my lady.”praised another. “As always, smashing! A body is a body”, highlighted a third.

xenophobic attacks

Recently, Juliette vented on her social media after receiving a series of xenophobic attacks on social media.

“I was just reading some comments just now. And, folks, I get haters so written I can’t believe it. I swear to you that I’m not sad; some I laugh, and others I get really irritated, especially the xenophobic ones”she blurted out.

He continued: “Vor leave a message for the haters because today I’m irritated: They will hear a northeastern accent in advertisements, in big advertisements, yes! Because we are multiple, we [os nordestinos] we consume other types of music besides forró, in addition to our beautiful culture, we sing rock, rap, funk, hip-hop… Everything too, you know?“, he finished.

