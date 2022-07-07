Juliette speaks out after being accused of campaigning in favor of Lula at a concert | celebrities



Juliette – Reproduction/Instagram

JulietteReproduction / Instagram

Published 06/07/2022 10:04

Rio – After being accused of campaigning in favor of Lula in a recent presentation, Juliette took to Twitter on Tuesday night (5th) to express her views on the matter. “The strategy is so obvious. Just don’t see who doesn’t want to. Next agenda… let’s talk about good things?”, she wrote on the social network.

The strategy is so obvious. Just don’t see who doesn’t want to.

Next agenda… let’s talk about good things?! — Juliette (@juliette) July 5, 2022

The singer and former BBB became one of the most talked about names on social media after councilor Rubinho Nunes (MBL-SP) announced that he is suing Juliette for allegedly campaigning in favor of pre-candidate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT ) in a recent presentation.

According to the pre-candidate for federal deputy, Juliette would have encouraged the public to shout Lula’s name during the show she performed at São João de Caruaru, in Pernambuco, in the early hours of last Sunday. “The ‘artist’ Juliete wanted to use public money to commit two electoral offenses at the same time: an early campaign and the realization of a show, encouraging the public to cry out in support of Lula. Together with Guto Zacarias, I processed this absurdity! The money will not be used to make political campaign of ex-convict”, said Nunes in a post on Twitter.