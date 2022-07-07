Justice of Rio sends auction letter from Oi Mobile to Vivo, Claro and TIM

news published by Press office on 07/05/2022 21:56

The 7th Business Court of the Capital issued on Monday (7/4) the auction letter that consolidates the sale of Oi’s mobile network to the consortium formed by operators Vivo, Claro and TIM for the amount of R$ 16.5 billion. Signed by judge Fernando César Viana, the document ratifies the deal and produces the necessary legal effects for the definitive transfer of the network to the buyers.

The auction of Oi’s mobile phone operation was held during a virtual hearing in December 2020. Only the winning consortium submitted a bid. The transaction, however, needed to be approved by the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) and by the Administrative Council for Economic Defense (Cade), which ended up happening earlier this year.

Oi went into judicial reorganization in June 2016, after accumulating gross debt of R$64 billion with around 55,000 creditors.

Case No: 020371165.2016.819.0001