Justice prohibits leaving the French country accused of racist offenses against doorman in Copacabana | Rio de Janeiro

Judge Maria Izabel Pena Pieranti, of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, ruled that the French doctor Gilles David Teboul is prohibited from leaving the country and must hand over his passport to the courts.

Gilles is investigated for crimes of threat, bodily injury and racial slur for having allegedly called the employee of the building, in the South Zone of Rio, “black, smelly and monkey”.

According to the alleged victim and at least one witness, the Frenchman’s offenses were against doorman Reginaldo Silva de Lima and took place in a building in Copacabana, on Monday (4).

In addition to leaving the country, he is prohibited from approaching the doorman and from molesting him under any pretext.

To leave the country, Gilles needs judicial authorization and his departure must be communicated to the border surveillance authorities by air, sea and land.

A witness said in testimony that every year Gilles spends six months in France and the other six months in Brazil and that he would have a trip to his country of origin this month, and could even anticipate the trip.

The Frenchman’s passport will be in the custody of delegate Natacha Alves de Oliveira, of the 12th DP (Copacabana), where he must deliver the document.

Doorman leaves work

The doorman who denounced the doctor for racism asked for leave from work this Wednesday (6) for lack of emotional conditions. He claims he can’t sleep or eat.

Due to lack of emotional conditions, doorman who denounced racism asks for leave from work

Reginaldo Silva de Lima requested leave for three days, because he is not in a position to carry out his activities at the entrance.

The doorman called the police and reported being threatened by the resident Gilles David Teboul. He says he was serving a guest when Gilles, who is French, walked by and caught his attention because the service elevator door was open.

“He came back and said: ‘You incompetent. Can’t you see that the elevator door is open? You don’t have the capacity to perform this function. You black man!'”, Reginaldo said.

Resident of a building in the South Zone of Rio says she witnessed racist attacks and aggressions and will testify in favor of a doorman

The doorman also said that he was attacked and threatened with death by the resident.

2 of 2 Doorman Reginaldo Silva de Lima — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo The doorman Reginaldo Silva de Lima — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

The CCTV cameras recorded the moment when Gilles pushed Reginaldo’s neck with both hands. That would not have been the only physical assault.

“He called me black, monkey, tramp. He said that because of my color, I wasn’t able to work as a doorman”, said Reginaldo.

The doorman stated that the offenses continued in front of the police.

Reginaldo says that whenever he remembers what happened, he feels bad and has a deep sadness. He stated that the union that represents the category is helping him with legal advice and medical care.