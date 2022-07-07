Kazuki Takahashi, creator of the Yu-Gi-Oh! manga, is found dead

Kazuki Takahashi, author and creator of the manga Yu-Gi-Oh!, was found dead yesterday morning, aged 60.

According to NHK, Japan’s public media organization, the Japanese artist’s body was found floating in the waters of nago, in Okinawa. According to the Japanese Coast Guard, he was wearing scuba gear.

Bite marks were found on the artist’s body. The suspicion is that they are from sharks and other marine animals.

the identity of Takahashi It was only confirmed today, after a car rental company contacted Okinawa police reporting that they had lost contact with the writer. He had hired the services of the company and was traveling alone.

Takahashi worked as a manga artist for about 40 years and his most popular creation was the Yu-Gi-Oh! for Weekly Sh?nen Jump magazine between 1996 and 2004. The story became anime, a hugely successful card game in the early 2000s and inspiration for countless video games.

The manga tells the story of Yugi Muto, a boy who likes games and suffers from some intimidation. Everything changes when he wins an Egyptian game from his grandfather and receives the spirit of a mysterious gambler.

Yu-Gi-Oh! was a fever among children, adolescents and young people in the 2000s Image: Playback/Internet

according to Kyodo News, Yu-Gi-Oh! was recognized by Guinness World Records in 2011 as the world’s best-selling card game after selling over 25 billion sets.

In 2015, Takahashi was awarded the Comic-Con International Inkpot Award for his contribution to comics, science fiction and fantasy, film, television, animation, and fandom.