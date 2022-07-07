Klara Castanho speaks for the first time after reporting rape

This Wednesday (6), Klara Castanho returned to social networks to tell how she is after having disclosed that she gave birth to a child as a result of rape. In the long text, the young actress explained that she is being taken care of by several professionals to ensure that her rights are being respected. “The last few days were not easy”, he confessed, in the publication.

At the beginning of the message, Klara thanked all the messages of support she has received since she decided to publicly reveal that she had given the child up for adoption after delivery: “I wanted to come here to thank you for every word of love, affection and welcome that I I received and have been receiving. All this affection has been very important to me and I needed to share my gratitude with you. Thank you from the bottom of my heart”, he mentioned.

She then explained that she has been receiving medical help to face all the trauma she has suffered in recent months: “I know that many of you are worried about me, but I want to say that I am taking care of myself, doing psychological follow-up and I am still surrounded by professionals who are working for the preservation of my rights”, he clarified.

Finally, Klara thanked everyone for their understanding at this difficult time: “I want to thank my family, my friends, my professional colleagues, the fans who accompany me and also the serious and responsible press, which has been respecting me during this moment”, he mentioned.

What happened to Klara Castanho?

At the end of last month, the actress went public to clarify the rumors started by columnist Matheus Baldi and actress Antonia Fontenelle that she had become pregnant and given the child up for adoption shortly after delivery. According to the right-wing digital influencer, Klara had committed “abandonment of incapable” because of the act.

However, Klara Castanho said through a note on social media that she was raped and only found out about the pregnancy at the end of her pregnancy. She then chose to seek legal advice so that the baby could be adopted by another family.. The actress claimed that she would not have the mental conditions to raise a newborn that had been the result of sexual violence.

See the actress’ full post: